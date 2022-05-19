Gisele Bundchen: Tom Brady Marriage Is 'Never the Fairy Tale' People Think It Is

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

To the public eye, supermodel Gisele Bundchen and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady live the perfect life. Out of the spotlight, though, things are a little different.

In an interview with British Vogue (h/t Emily Kirkpatrick of Vanity Fair), Bundchen said her marriage to Brady is far from perfect, noting that it's not a "fairy tale."

"His focus is on his career, mine is mostly on the kids," she said. "It’s never the fairy tale people want to believe it is. It takes work to be really in sync with someone, especially after you have kids."

Bundchen added: "I’m very grateful that he lets me take the reins when it comes to our family. He trusts my decisions."

