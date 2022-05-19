Report: Drew Brees a Candidate for No. 2 NFL Analyst Role at Fox amid NBC Rumors

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback and current NBC NFL analyst Drew Brees may be swapping networks.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, "with Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen being promoted, Fox now has an opening for its No. 2 team.

"Drew Brees is a candidate for that job, according to sources, as he and NBC are set to break up after one season (though Brees denied that they are officially over)."

The NFL broadcasting world has shifted dramatically this offseason:

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman left Fox to take over the Monday Night Football broadcast for ESPN.

broadcast for ESPN. Burkhardt and Olsen are taking over as Fox's top team and will be at the helm at this season's Super Bowl.

Tom Brady is waiting in the wings for Fox after signing a 10-year, $375 million contract with the network that will kick in once he decides to retire. He'll take over as the analyst on Fox's top broadcasting team at that point.

Al Michaels left NBC to serve as the play-by-play man for Amazon's Thursday Night Football broadcasts. He'll partner with Kirk Herbstreit, who will continue doing college football for ESPN.

broadcasts. He'll partner with Kirk Herbstreit, who will continue doing college football for ESPN. Mike Tirico is replacing Michaels for NBC's Sunday Night Football broadcast, joining analyst Cris Collinsworth.

Brees could be the next piece to move after just one seasons at NBC, though to this point has denied that a divorce with NBC is definite:

The former New Orleans Saints quarterback and future Hall of Famer was utilized in the network's Football Night in America but reportedly "preferred doing games," according to Marchand.

Marchand added that NBC "soured on Brees' potential after originally believing he could develop into the heir apparent to Collinsworth on Sunday Night Football games."

At Fox, Brees could potentially pair with Joe Davis or Adam Amin on the No. 2 broadcasting team.