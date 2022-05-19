Report: Greg Olsen to Call Super Bowl 57 for Fox with Kevin Burkhardt

Mike Comer/Getty Images

Former Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen will call Super Bowl 57 in 2023 alongside Kevin Burkhardt for Fox, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

"The framework of the deal is in place, but the contract is not signed yet," Marchand wrote. "Fox Sports declined comment."

Olsen and Burkhardt were promoted to Fox's No. 1 broadcast team for the 2022 campaign following the departures of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman to ESPN. The company now has an opening for its No. 2 team, and Drew Brees is a candidate for that job, according to Marchand.

Brees is reportedly parting ways with NBC after just one season calling games. However, the former New Orleans Saints quarterback tweeted earlier this week that he is undecided on what's next.

In his post, Brees, 43, didn't rule out a return to the field:

According to Marchand, Los Angeles Dodgers play-by-play announcer Joe Davis and MLB and NFL play-by-play announcer for Fox Adam Amin are the favorites for Fox's No. 2 play-by-play gig.

Olsen, who just completed his first year in the booth with Fox in 2021, is essentially a placeholder for Fox until Tom Brady announces his retirement from the NFL. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox to call games once his playing career is over.

Marchand noted that if Brady and the Bucs don't reach Super Bowl 57, the seven-time champion could join Burkhardt and Olsen in the booth. However, he added it would be "risky" because the trio has never worked together.

The Buffalo Bills currently have the best odds to win the Super Bowl at +600, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Bucs have the next-best odds at +700.

