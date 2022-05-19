Stephanie McMahon Will Take Leave of Absence from WWE to Focus on Family

Shedrick Pelt/Getty Images for SXSW

WWE chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon announced she will be taking a leave of absence from the company to focus on her family.

McMahon, who is the daughter of WWE chairman Vince McMahon, shares three daughters with legendary wrestler Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Triple H announced his retirement from in-ring competition in March due to a heart condition.

McMahon's time away from WWE reportedly will not have any affect on her status within the company:

McMahon was promoted to the role of chief brand officer in 2013. Prior to that, she held various positions within WWE, including both senior and executive vice president of creative writing starting in 2006.

While her on-screen appearances have been sporadic in recent years, McMahon's character was once one of the top villains in WWE. She made her television debut in 1999 as part of a storyline with The Undertaker. She eventually got involved in a feud between Triple H and Vince McMahon that culminated with a storyline marriage with Triple H before the two married each other in real life.

McMahon has one reign as WWE women's champion. She has almost exclusively portrayed an authority figure in recent years. However, McMahon returned to the ring at WrestleMania 34 in 2018 to partner with Triple H in a mixed tag team match against Kurt Angle and the debuting Ronda Rousey. It was McMahon's first time ever competing at a WrestleMania, and she lost the match by tapping out to Rousey's armbar submission.

It's unclear how long McMahon plans to be away from WWE, but it's expected that her position will be waiting for her whenever she decides to return.