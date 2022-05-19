Mitch Kupchak, Hornets Agree to Multi-Year Contract to Remain as General Manager

Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

Charlotte Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak confirmed he has agreed to an extension with the organization.

Kupchak didn't specify the length of the deal but told reporters Thursday he'll remain in Charlotte "for the next couple years."

Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reported in April some thought the 67-year-old's job was in jeopardy but added "word of Kupchak's potential departure—or a transition to more of an advisory role—has echoed among league personnel for each of the past few seasons."

Thursday's news may not be universally celebrated by the fanbase.

There are reasons for optimism about Charlotte's future. The team is coming off a 43-win campaign, seeing its winning percentage improve from .458 to .524. LaMelo Ball has emerged as a true franchise cornerstone, and Miles Bridges took a clear step forward in his fourth season.

But some will argue suffering blowouts in the play-in tournament in successive seasons laid bare the weaknesses in the squad. In particular, the center position has been a glaring problem for years.

Firing head coach James Borrego raised eyebrows as well considering the progress the Hornets steadily made during his tenure. Kupchak explained at Thursday's press conference he thought "another voice" was needed on the sideline.

Until Borrego's replacement is named, fans are likely to reserve judgment on whether his ouster was the right call.

The Hornets hired Kupchak in 2018, and Fischer reported his original deal was due to expire upon the end of the 2021-22 season. That he has remained on throughout Charlotte's coaching search should've been telling about his continued role within the organization.