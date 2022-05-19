Tiger Woods' Banged Up 1st Round Puts Him in Trouble at 2022 PGA Championship

Maddie Meyer/PGA of America/PGA of America via Getty Images

Tiger Woods had a rough showing in the first round of the PGA Championship on Thursday at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, finishing four-over 74 and toward the bottom of the leaderboard.

Woods, who began on the back nine, got off to a hot start, carding two birdies through the first five holes. However, his day fell apart from there as he carded seven bogeys and just one more birdie to close out the first round.

On the 18th tee, Woods came up limping after hitting a tee shot, which is a pretty big concern for the 46-year-old who sustained significant leg injuries in a February 2021 car crash.

Speaking with reporters after finishing up the first day of action, Woods said his leg "is not feeling as good as I'd like it to be."

"I just can't load it. Loading hurts. Pressing off it hurts. Walking hurts. Twisting hurts," Woods added. "It's just golf. If I don't do that, I'll be OK."

This marks another disappointing performance from Woods, who finished the Masters at Augusta National in 47th, finishing 13-over par. He's now in danger of missing the cut at Southern Hills.

Woods' performance drew mixed reaction on social media. While many were happy to see him back out on the course, they still mentioned his poor performance.

That said, Woods definitely isn't at 100 percent yet, and it's unclear if he ever will be following the injuries he sustained in the crash. After the Masters, he told reporters he would never play a full schedule again and instead would only compete in major events.

Woods will look to bounce back with a solid showing on day two of the PGA Championship, but based on the fact his leg has been bothering him, it's unclear if he'll be able to compete at a high level.