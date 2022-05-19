Arch Manning Reportedly Doesn't Plan on Doing Any NIL Deals Before Committing

AP Photo/Ted Jackson

Highly touted 2023 recruit Arch Manning isn't in a rush to sign any name, image and likeness deals.

On3's Jeremy Crabtree reported Manning won't sign any NIL pacts until he commits to a school because he "doesn't want to tarnish the brand" and "doesn't want it to look like he was induced."

Manning, grandson of Archie and nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the No. 1 overall recruit in 247Sports' composite rankings for 2023. Between that and the fact that he plays quarterback—perhaps the most marketable position on the field—the 18-year-old would rake in the endorsements even if he weren't a member of football royalty.

On3 projects Manning could collect $3.1 million from NIL deals, the third-highest valuation. He trails only Bronny James, who's the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, and 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young.

Beginning in April, high school athletes in Louisiana such as Manning were allowed to begin signing NIL deals.

Crabtree spoke to a source who said Manning may not take advantage of the opportunity.

"I don’t think the Manning family is going to rush into any kind of deal because of this change," the source said. "But I think this can certainly strengthen his leverage if Arch Manning wants to do something before he moves on to college."

In some cases, it's not hard to see why potential NIL money would be a significant factor in choosing a school. A college career is finite, and nothing is ever guaranteed in terms of future earnings.

Former Clemson star Justyn Ross looked like a surefire first-round pick after his sophomore season but went undrafted this year in large part because of concerns about a congenital fusion in his spine.

Manning, however, can rest easily knowing he stands to collect a princely sum wherever he goes.