    Tyson Fury Tries to Kick Taxi on Video After Apparent Altercation in France

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 19, 2022

    Having conquered the best the heavyweight division has to offer, Tyson Fury is moving on to a new challenge: automobiles.

    Per TMZ Sports, the boxing star kicked out at the back of a taxi cab in Cannes, France. A video showed Fury among a group of people standing near the cab. At least one person appears to be speaking with the driver while Fury is situated near a passenger door.

    Shortly after the car begins driving away, the heavyweight champion attempted to kick the rear bumper.

    On Thursday, Fury posted an Instagram story of him running with his father. They referenced the night before, with the boxer saying they had some "strong beer":

    Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn

    Tyson Fury and John Fury out for a run this morning after a heavy night last night…<br><br>[📽️ <a href="https://twitter.com/Tyson_Fury?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Tyson_Fury</a>] <a href="https://t.co/r3nyPmAM8e">pic.twitter.com/r3nyPmAM8e</a>

    The 33-year-old certainly seems to be enjoying his retirement following his TKO victory over Dillian Whyte in April.

