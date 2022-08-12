Falcons Rumors: Drake London's Knee Injury Not Considered 'Serious'

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Atlanta Falcons rookie Drake London left Friday's preseason game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field after suffering a knee injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, though the injury is reportedly not believed to be serious.

The 21-year-old wide receiver was on his way to a monster season in 2021 with USC, catching 88 passes for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns in eight games. Then he suffered a fractured ankle, which wiped out the remainder of his year.

The injury didn't scare away the Falcons, though, and they selected the 6'4" pass-catcher with the eighth overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski gave the selection an "A" grade.

Head coach Arthur Smith bristled at the idea Atlanta is in a rebuild, but the team's offseason moves point to a transition year.

In London, Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot identified not only a possible successor to Julio Jones but also a replacement for Calvin Ridley, who's suspended for at least the 2022 season after betting on NFL games last year while he was away from the team for personal reasons.

Though the injury is reportedly minor, any sort of absence from London would force Olamide Zaccheaus and Bryan Edwards to assume larger roles, which doesn't sound like a recipe for success.