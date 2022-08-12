Falcons' Drake London Won't Return vs. Lions After Suffering Knee Injury

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Atlanta Falcons rookie Drake London will not return to Friday's preseason game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field after suffering a knee injury, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The extent of his injury is unclear.

The 21-year-old was on his way to a monster season in 2021 with USC, catching 88 passes for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns in eight games. Then he suffered a fractured ankle, which wiped out the remainder of his year.

The injury didn't scare away the Falcons, though, and they selected the 6'4" pass-catcher with the eighth overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski gave the selection an "A" grade.

Head coach Arthur Smith bristled at the idea Atlanta is in a rebuild, but the team's offseason moves point to a transition year.

In London, Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot identified not only a possible successor to Julio Jones but also a replacement for Calvin Ridley, who's suspended for at least the 2022 season after betting on NFL games last year while he was away from the team for personal reasons.

Losing the former Trojans star for any period of time will significantly deplete what isn't a deep receiving corps to begin with, though.

Tight end Kyle Pitts came as advertised, reaching the Pro Bowl as a rookie. Beyond that, there weren't many positives to take from Atlanta's passing game. And Russell Gage, the team's second-leading receiver in 2021, is now a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

An injury to London would force Olamide Zaccheaus and Bryan Edwards to assume larger roles, which doesn't sound like a recipe for success.