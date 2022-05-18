Bryson Dechambeau Withdraws from 2022 PGA Championship Because of Hand Injury

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Bryson DeChambeau will have to wait until at least the U.S. Open in June to compete for the second major golf title of his career.

The PGA Championship announced DeChambeau withdrew from the tournament, which starts Thursday at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, because of a hand injury. Denny McCarthy will take his place in the field.

DeChambeau underwent surgery on his left wrist in April and wrote the following on Instagram:

"I made attempts to play through this injury at three recent events, including the Masters, but this is typically an injury that requires surgical treatment. Through continued discomfort from the fracture, it has caused me to alter my grip and swing, resulting in my inability to compete at golf's highest level. This has not been easy physically and mentally for me.

"For now, I will be taking the appropriate time needed to rest and recover from this procedure and look forward to competing at the highest level within the next two months."

He missed the cut in April's Masters while shooting 12 over through two rounds. He also missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open in January and Valero Texas Open in April prior to the surgery, though he did compete in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play event in March.

DeChambeau made an effort to compete in the PGA Championship and tweeted on Monday that he was "going to test how I am feeling over these next couple days and decide on whether to compete."

He then followed up on Tuesday by tweeting: "Held up nicely today. Lets see what tomorrow brings."

Alas, he will not compete, which clears the way for McCarthy as the first alternate to participate in the year's second major championship.

DeChambeau won the 2020 U.S. Open after finishing in fourth place at the PGA Championship six weeks earlier. However, he took a step back in last year's PGA Championship with a tie for 38th place.