Cowboys Rumors: Dalton Schultz Long-Term Contract 'Certainly' on Table This Summer

The Dallas Cowboys both ensured Dalton Schultz wouldn't play for another team and created a window to negotiate a long-term contract when they placed the franchise tag on the tight end this offseason, and they are reportedly interested in making an extension work.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported "a long-term deal is certainly on the table over the next two months."

The two sides have until July 15 to come to terms on an agreement. If they don't, Schultz will play the upcoming season on the $10.9 million franchise tender for tight ends.

Dallas selected the Stanford product with a fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft, and he was a secondary producer at best during his first two seasons with a combined 122 receiving yards and zero touchdowns.

However, he turned the corner in 2020 with 63 catches for 615 yards and four touchdowns and followed with a career-best performance of 78 catches for 808 yards and eight touchdowns this past season.

Considering that type of production trajectory and the fact he is just 25 years old, it doesn't come as much of a surprise the Cowboys are looking to keep him in the fold long-term.

He seems to have a rapport with quarterback Dak Prescott and has been a valuable weapon when defenses focus their attention on the likes of CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper and Ezekiel Elliott.

Cooper is no longer on the Cowboys after they traded him to the Cleveland Browns, so Schultz may be an even more important part in the aerial attack in 2022.

The biggest remaining question for the tight end is whether he will be serving that role on a one-year tag or as part of a longer deal.