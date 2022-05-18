UFC's Lerone Murphy Says He Nearly Bled Out from Head Injury Suffered in Bike Crash

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Lerone Murphy gave a harrowing account Wednesday of a serious bicycle accident he was involved in Tuesday.

Murphy took to Instagram to post a photo of himself in a hospital bed with a bandage wrapped around his head. In the caption, Murphy wrote that he was involved in "another near death experience."

He added that an oncoming car turned "without looking" while he was cycling and they "collided at speed," leaving him with a head wound.

Murphy wrote that the ambulance took 45 minutes to arrive, nearly causing him to "bleed out" from his injury.

Tuesday's cycling accident wasn't Murphy's first traumatic experience, as he survived a shooting in 2013. Murphy was shot in the face and neck after exiting a barbershop in Fallowfield, England, three years before his pro MMA career began.

The 30-year-old is a Manchester, England, native who has four fights of UFC experience under his belt.

Murphy is 3-0-1, including a second-round knockout victory over Makwan Amirkhani at UFC 267 in October in his most recent fight.

Overall, Murphy is 11-0-1 with seven knockouts.

Murphy had been scheduled to return to the Octagon at UFC on ESPN: Blaydes vs. Daukaus in March, but he pulled out of his fight against Nate Landwehr for undisclosed reasons.