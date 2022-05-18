X

    Broncos' Russell Wilson, More Praise Josh Manson, Avalanche After Win vs. Blues in OT

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVMay 18, 2022

    Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

    The Colorado Avalanche and defenseman Josh Manson were the talk of the NHL on Tuesday night after Manson's overtime goal gave the Avs a 3-2 win in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series against the St. Louis Blues.

    Colorado, the odds-on favorite to represent the Western Conference in the Stanley Cup Final, won Tuesday's contest with just under 12 minutes remaining in the first overtime session when Manson's seeing-eye wrister beat Blues goalie Jordan Binnington from the point:

    NHL @NHL

    OT WINNER, JOSH MANSON FOR THE <a href="https://twitter.com/Avalanche?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Avalanche</a>! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/15WPigGKlE">pic.twitter.com/15WPigGKlE</a>

    That led to no shortage of reaction from across the internet, including a shoutout from the state of Colorado's newest star athlete.

    Quarterback Russell Wilson, who is now a member of the Denver Broncos after an offseason trade from the Seattle Seahawks, loved what he saw out of the Avs:

    Russell Wilson @DangeRussWilson

    What a Win!!!<a href="https://twitter.com/Avalanche?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Avalanche</a>

    MLB's Colorado Rockies got in on the excitement as well:

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Colorado Rockies @Rockies

    <a href="https://twitter.com/Avalanche?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Avalanche</a> WE SEE YOU! LET’S GOOOO! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoAvsGo?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoAvsGo</a>

    Fans and reporters alike praised the performance of Manson, fellow defenseman Samuel Girard and the Avalanche as a whole in a game that saw the Avs outshoot the Blues 54-25:

    z - Jason Muckley @jamuckley

    First career playoff goal for Josh Manson. What a shot! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoAvsGo?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoAvsGo</a> <a href="https://t.co/uzYXkXapSr">https://t.co/uzYXkXapSr</a>

    Jacob Weindling @Jakeweindling

    PAY. JOSH. MANSON. ALL. THE. MONEY.

    Romi Bean @Romi_Bean

    First career playoff goal for Josh Manson is an OT game-winner?! Epic!

    x - Darcy Kuemper’s #1 Fan @Taylor_Rae_33

    Josh Manson and Sam Girard were just unreal tonight. What a performance from that pair <a href="https://t.co/3pLdO6rDPt">https://t.co/3pLdO6rDPt</a>

    Broncos Reddit @Broncos_Reddit

    thinking about starting a fanclub for josh manson. get a whole family of manson fans. <a href="https://t.co/W0vzYeRNLT">https://t.co/W0vzYeRNLT</a>

    Joshua Owen 🅙 @ImJoshuaOwen

    Josh Manson. What a story, what a player. Well deserving of an OT winner. Love to see it. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoAvsGo?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoAvsGo</a>

    Mark Kiszla @markkiszla

    Kudos to Sam Girard for that bomb from the blue line. But wanna give a tip of hat to Josh Manson for making the simple, smart play of setting G up for shot. Manson has been excellent pick-up by Mr. Sakic.

    Manson, who was acquired by the Avs in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks in March, was voted the first star of the game.

    Not only did he score the game-winner, but he also assisted on a goal by Girard in the second period.

    Typically, fans have come to expect stars such as Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, Gabriel Landeskog, Nazem Kadri and Cale Makar to score big goals for Colorado, but the fact that the decisive goal came off the stick of an unheralded blueliner in Manson likely played a role in the reaction.

    Now, the Avs will look to extend their series lead to 2-0 when they host the Blues again for Game 2 on Thursday.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.