Phillies' Bryce Harper Not Expected to Play RF Before All-Star Break Due to Injury

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper is not expected to play right field before the July 18-20 All-Star break, according to Matt Breen of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Harper had a platelet-rich plasma injection in his right elbow Sunday and has sat the last two games. According to Breen, the veteran was told Wednesday to not throw for six weeks following the injection.

The reigning National League MVP has a small tear in his ulnar collateral ligament, which has relegated him to spending the majority of his time as designated hitter for the Phillies this season. Through 34 games, Harper has made just eight appearances in his usual right field spot. Phillies manager Joe Girardi told reporters Harper has a "number of weeks" before he resumes throwing.

The 29-year-old Harper is following his MVP campaign with a strong start to 2022. He's batting .305 with nine home runs and 27 RBI. He earned NL Player of the Week honors on May 14 after batting .609 (14-for-23) with three homers, six doubles, eight RBI and a 1.904 OPS in his previous six games.

The Phillies are second in the NL East with a 17-19 record entering Wednesday's game against the Padres.