Evgeni Malkin on Future with Penguins: 'I Hope I Stay Here. I Hope I Retire Here'

The Pittsburgh Penguins' season came to an end with a 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Rangers in Game 7 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoffs matchup on Sunday, and now the franchise can begin planning for the 2022-23 campaign.

That planning will include some significant roster decisions, one of which will be whether to re-sign veteran forward Evgeni Malkin, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent.

With his future in Pittsburgh uncertain, Malkin told reporters Tuesday that he hopes to remain in the Steel City and finish his career with the Penguins.

"I love this city and I love these fans so much," Malkin said. "If this team wants new blood and young guys and they say to me to move on, we will see. ... I believe in my agent and I trust him. I want to stay here. I want to play in the NHL. ... I hope I stay here. I hope I retire here."

