Bulls Insider: Lonzo Ball's Return from Injury to Start Season 'Remains in Question'

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball reportedly may not be ready for the start of the 2022-23 NBA season.

Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reported Thursday that Ball's recovery from knee surgery has been "slow" and it "remains in question" whether he'll be on the court when Chicago tips off the campaign Oct. 19 against the Miami Heat.

The 24-year-old has been sidelined since mid-January after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. He was expected to return within six-to-eight weeks, but he had a setback in April and did not return for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

The Bulls have "serious concerns" with Ball's knee injury and the lack of progress made in his rehabilitation, ESPN-AM 1000 presenter David Kaplan reported in May (h/t NBC Sports).

The UCLA product enjoyed a solid first season in Chicago despite the knee ailment, averaging 13 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 35 games while shooting 42.3 percent from the floor and 42.3 percent from beyond the arc.

With Ball sidelined last season, Chicago relied on Alex Caruso and Coby White at point guard, while Ayo Dosunmu also helped do some of the heavy lifting in the backcourt.

That said, Ball will be looking to pick up where he left off and help the Bulls make a deeper playoff run once he's back on the floor.