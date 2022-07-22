Ravens' J.K. Dobbins, Marcus Peters, Ronnie Stanley, More Placed on PUP with Injuries

Will Newton/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens are going to be without six players, including three starters, when training camp opens next week.

The team announced Friday that J.K. Dobbins, Marcus Peters, Ronnie Stanley, Gus Edwards, Tyus Bowser and Ar'Darius Washington have been placed on the physically unable to perform list.

None of this comes as a surprise, as all six players are coming off significant injuries. Edwards and Peters suffered torn ACLs during the same practice session on consecutive plays on Sept. 9. Dobbins tore his ACL in the Ravens' final preseason game against Washington on Aug. 28.

Stanley played in the season-opening loss to the Las Vegas Raiders before being shut down with an ankle injury. He had season-ending surgery in October. The injury originally occurred in Week 8 of the 2020 season against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bowser tore his Achilles in Baltimore's final game of the 2021 season on Jan. 9 against the Steelers. Washington broke his foot in practice on Nov. 26.

All of those injuries paint a picture of just how bad things were for the Ravens roster last season.

Citing Football Outsiders' metrics, ESPN's Mina Kimes noted in April that Baltimore had the worst injury luck of any NFL team in 20 years.

In addition to those players being unavailable for long stretches, quarterback Lamar Jackson and cornerback Marlon Humphrey both missed five games in 2021.

Head coach John Harbaugh was vague on when some of the players who suffered season-ending injuries last season will be back on the field when he spoke to reporters last month:

"I'd say they're all on schedule, but what is the schedule?" Harbaugh said. "The knee injuries are a little tougher to say what the schedule really is. "So, [if] you talk to J.K., he's the starting running back today, [and] he should have been practicing today, but he's got work to do still, [and] so does Gus. But they're both doing great.

"Ronnie's ankle is looking great. Ronnie's mission right now would be to get in the best shape of his life and get ready to play football, and that's what he's been working on."

The stage was set for Dobbins to have a breakout 2021 season. He had run for 805 yards and nine touchdowns as a rookie, averaging six yards per carry. Mark Ingram II's departure also meant he was set to become the No. 1 running back.

Jackson was the team's leading rusher (767 yards), and the pair of Devonta Freeman and Latavius Murray combined for 1,077 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.

If the Ravens have better luck with injuries than they did last season, there is no reason to think they can't compete with the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers for the top spot in the AFC North.

Baltimore was 8-3 at one point last season before losing its final six games, including all five without Jackson after he suffered a sprained ankle in Week 14.