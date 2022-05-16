X

    Suns' Devin Booker on Game 7 Loss to Mavs: 'It Was a Good Old-Fashioned Ass-Whupping'

    Doric SamMay 16, 2022

    Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Phoenix Suns were thoroughly defeated in Sunday's Game 7 123-90 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

    When speaking to reporters after the blowout, Suns star Devin Booker could only describe it as a "Good old-fashioned ass-whupping, end to end."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

