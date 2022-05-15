NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons, Nets to Talk Plan for 'Successful Return to the Court'

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets and guard Ben Simmons reportedly intend to work together this offseason to come up with a plan for his return to the court.

According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, a source close to Simmons said: "We will work together with the Nets on a summer plan. Everyone is confident."

After not playing at all for the Philadelphia 76ers this season amid a trade request, Simmons was dealt to the Nets ahead of the deadline along with Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and draft picks for guard James Harden.

The expectation was that Simmons would eventually suit up for the Nets this season, but a back injury prevented him from doing so, and he ultimately underwent a microdiscectomy to repair a herniated L-4 disk in his lower back.

While the surgery will require three months of rehab, Simmons is expected to be ready for training camp in September.

Per Lewis, Nets general manager Sean Marks believes the procedure is already paying dividends for the 25-year-old guard, saying:

"From the communications I've had with him multiple times since the surgery, he's feeling relief already and feeling great. He knows that, it goes back to that five months, he has a big buildup to get ready and contribute. Regarding Ben post-surgery, I don't want to speak for him, but I can sense there's a relief. There's a new lease on life, so to speak. When you are able to take a problem and say that should be fixed and move that out of here and now it's on to the rest."

The back injury wasn't the only thing Simmons was dealing with this season, though, as he also struggled to clear some mental hurdles.

Last month, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Simmons and his agent, Rich Paul, met with the Nets about the physical and mental issues he was dealing with and stressed the importance of addressing the mental side of things.

Simmons' mental health played a role in his decision to not play for the Sixers this season, and it is something he continues to deal with in Brooklyn.

Marks also commented on the mental health aspect and the importance of the Nets supporting Simmons in that regard:

"[The question] of how do we support him through the mental performance side of things, that's a touchy subject. I don't want to talk about someone's mental health or mental performance. I'm going to let Ben address that at the correct time. I will say this: Whether it's the NBA or whether, what everyone's been going through, I look around and I'd love to [see] if there's anyone out there who hasn't had some type of mental fatigue over the last two years.

"This has not been easy for anybody. I'm not making an excuse with anyone in the pro sports area, but we all need support. And we're coming through it. And same for Ben. We're doing everything possible we can to get him around our group. That is the key. He needs to be in here, smell the gym again, around his friends, around his family and to participate in this and let us help him build a culture together. Build up together, build him back up."

The Nets reportedly want Simmons to be in Brooklyn as much as possible during the offseason to rehab and get himself in a place where he will be ready to go at the start of the 2022-23 season.

When healthy and playing, Simmons is among the best defenders and playmakers in the NBA.

The 2016 No. 1 overall draft pick is a three-time All-Star in four seasons, plus he finished second in the NBA Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2021.

While Simmons has almost no three-point shooting ability and struggles from the free-throw line as well, his career averages of 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game are solid.

He also figures to be a good fit in Brooklyn since there won't be much pressure on him to score the basketball alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

This season was a disappointment for the Nets, as they were swept out of the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics, but adding Simmons to the mix next season could be just what they need to get over the hump.