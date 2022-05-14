Sidney Crosby Practices with Penguins Ahead of Game 7 vs. Rangers; Injury Status TBD

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Penguins captain and center Sidney Crosby practiced with the team Saturday after missing part of Game 5 and all of Game 6 of his team's first-round playoff series against the New York Rangers, per The Athletic.

Per Rob Rossi of the Athletic, Crosby suffered a concussion in Game 5 following a hit from Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba, who was not punished by the NHL's department of player safety.

The Pens and Blueshirts will play the series-deciding Game 7 on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET in New York's Madison Square Garden.

The Rangers trailed 2-0 in Game 5 when Crosby was injured. They've since outscored Pittsburgh 10-6 (5-3 wins in Games 5 and 6) to knot the series at three games apiece.

Crosby is a major loss. He had two goals and seven assists in four-plus games vs. New York. The three-time Stanley Cup winner and two-time Hart Memorial Trophy winners also excelled in the regular season with 31 goals and 53 assists. Naturally, Crosby's return to practice is a welcoming sign with the Penguins' season now on the line.

The Athletic also reported that starting goaltender Tristan Jarry is practicing fully with the team over four weeks after suffering a broken foot against the New York Islanders. He's reportedly been skating for almost a week and has been facing shots in practice over the past few days. Louie Domingue has started in net in his place.

Crosby and Jarry are considered day-to-day, per Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan (h/t Rossi).

The winner of the Penguins-Rangers matchup will face the victor of the Boston Bruins-Carolina Hurricanes series. Game 7 of that series will be played Saturday at 4:30 p.m.