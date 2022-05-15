Penguins' Sidney Crosby Active for Game 7 vs. Rangers After Reported Head Injury

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby will play in Sunday's decisive Game 7 against the New York Rangers.

Crosby was knocked out of Game 5 of the Penguins' first-round playoff series after taking a high hit to the head area from Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba.

Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said Crosby suffered an upper-body injury, and the center was ruled out of Game 6. The Athletic's Rob Rossi reported that Crosby had a concussion.

At the time of the injury, the Penguins were up 3-1 in the series and 2-0 in Game 5, but the momentum shifted when Crosby went down, as the Rangers came back to win Game 5 by a 5-3 score.

The 34-year-old Crosby is one of the greatest NHL players of all time with a list of accolades that rivals almost anyone in the history of hockey.

Since going No. 1 overall in the 2005 NHL draft, Crosby has met and exceeded all expectations.

Crosby has been selected to eight All-Star Games and has won the following awards twice: the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP, the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP, the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL's leading point scorer and the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy as the NHL's leading goal scorer.

The two-time Team Canada Olympic gold medalist is also a three-time Stanley Cup champion, taking Pittsburgh the distance in 2009, 2016 and 2017.

In 1,108 career regular-season games over 17 seasons with the Penguins, Crosby has racked up 517 goals and 892 assists for 1,409 points.

He continues to play at a high level as well, posting 31 goals and 53 assists for 84 points in 69 games this season.

Even this deep into his career, Crosby is still the player who makes the Penguins go, and they desperately need their captain in order to go any deeper in the playoffs.