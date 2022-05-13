Lakers Rumors: LA 'Definitely Have Interest' in Doc Rivers as HC If Fired by 76ers

Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

Doc Rivers' future as head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers looks uncertain, but he may not be out of work long if they decide to move on.

Appearing on ESPN's Get Up, Brian Windhorst said the Los Angeles Lakers are "watching developments closely" with Rivers because they will "definitely have interest" if he's fired by the Sixers.

Philadelphia's season came to an end on Thursday night with a 99-90 loss to the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

After the game, Rivers was asked about his job security with the organization.

"I don’t worry about my job," he told reporters. "I think I do a terrific job and if you don’t, then you should write it. Because I worked my butt off to get this team here. When I first got here, no one picked us to be anywhere. And again this year, the same thing. So if that’s how anyone feels, write it and I’m gonna feel secure about it. ... I know what I did this year, and I feel very good about that."

Rivers was hired by the 76ers in October 2020, days after he decided to part ways with the Los Angeles Clippers. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported his deal with Philadelphia was for five years, which will run through the 2024-25 season.

B/R's Jake Fischer reported earlier this month that Rivers, who makes $8 million per season, and Sixers management "remain aligned about their future together."

The Lakers have cast a wide net thus far in their search to find Frank Vogel's replacement. They have already interviewed or requested interviews with at least six candidates, including Milwaukee Bucks assistants Darvin Ham and Charles Lee, Kenny Atkinson, Mark Jackson, Terry Stotts and Adrian Griffin.

Vogel was fired by the Lakers on April 11, one day after the team finished a disappointing 33-49 regular season. They missed the playoffs for the second time in four seasons since LeBron James signed with Los Angeles.

Rivers is one of 10 head coaches in NBA history with at least 1,000 career wins. He has a 1,043-735 record in 23 seasons as a head coach with four different teams.

In two seasons with the Sixers, Rivers is 100-54 with two playoff appearances. They have lost in the Eastern Conference semifinals in each of the past two years.