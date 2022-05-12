NFL Schedule 2022: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs vs. Tom Brady, Bucs Set for Week 4 SNF

NFL Schedule 2022: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs vs. Tom Brady, Bucs Set for Week 4 SNFMay 12, 2022
Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady will square off for the fourth time in their careers in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season.
The NFL announced Thursday that the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Week 4 on Sunday Night Football.
Mahomes vs. Brady Part VI: Coming Week 4 on SNF
