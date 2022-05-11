Warriors' Stephen Curry Shades Grizzlies with 'Whoop That Trick' Game Plan

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Ahead of Wednesday's Game 5 against the Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry took a veiled shot at his opponents.

When he was asked about the game plan for Wednesday's contest, Curry's response to Kendra Andrews was "Whoop that trick," referring to Memphis' trademark rallying cry.

According to USA Today's Alex McDaniel, Grizzlies fans took a liking to the phrase during the 2013 playoffs in a first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers. "Whoop That Trick" is the title of the Oscar-winning song by rapper Al Kapone from the Memphis-based film, Hustle & Flow.

"It’s mind-blowing how ‘Whoop That Trick’ turned into this will-to-win motivation," Kapone told Memphis news station ABC24. "We are the underdogs, we’re always looked at as the underdogs, we’re David always going against Goliath; that song represents the underdog fight and we’re definitely here to be victorious."

The Warriors hold a 3-1 series lead entering Wednesday's matchup at FedEx Forum. Golden State is looking to advance to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2019.

The series between the Warriors and Grizzlies was expected to be tightly contested, but a key injury has changed that. Memphis star point guard Ja Morant is considered doubtful for the remainder of the series because of a bone bruise in his knee. The Grizzlies did have a 20-5 record without Morant this season, but it won't be easy to get past the Warriors with the way they're playing.

In Monday's Game 4, Golden State rallied back from an early deficit in the fourth quarter to earn the victory. The Grizzlies will have to stay focused Wednesday if they hope to avoid getting eliminated on their home floor.