Bucks Rumors: Serge Ibaka Returns to MIL on 1-Year Contract in 2022 NBA Free Agency

The Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly agreed to a one-year deal to re-sign big man Serge Ibaka, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The 32-year-old split last season with the Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers. He averaged 6.8 points and 4.6 rebounds across 54 games played, the worst numbers since his rookie year.

The three-time All-Defensive selection appeared significantly slower during his time in Milwaukee and was taken out of the rotation during the team's postseason run. He spent a significant portion of his time with the Clippers dealing with a back injury that significantly limited his mobility.

It appeared for much of 2021-22 that Ibaka was still hampered by the problem.

Signing him on a short-term deal makes some sense because it's possible Ibaka rebounds physically. He doesn't turn 33 until September and spent much of his career as one of the NBA's most versatile defensive bigs, and he can stretch the floor beyond the three-point line.

That said, it's fair to wonder what he has left in the tank after a miserable 2021-22.