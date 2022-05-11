Noah Syndergaard Appears to Take Shot at Mets on IG After Reid Detmers' No-Hitter

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Los Angeles Angels star Noah Syndergaard is apparently a no-hitter absolutist.

Angels left-hander Reid Detmers tossed a no-no in the team's 12-0 home victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night. Syndergaard celebrated his teammate's achievement by needling his former team:

The New York Mets had a combined no-hitter in their 3-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on April 29. Five different pitchers contributed to the effort as starter Tylor Megill only went five innings.

While things didn't get too messy in public, the Mets and Syndergaard appeared to have a somewhat bitter divorce in the offseason.

The New York Post's Joel Sherman reported in November the 6'6" right-hander preferred to stay in New York. However, he "experienced radio silence from the only team for which he had ever played in the majors while other clubs began to woo him" after the Mets extended a qualifying offer.

And once the Angels tabled a one-year, $21 million deal, Syndergaard didn't grant the Mets an opportunity to match or exceed that offer. Based on recent events, he might still have some bitter feelings about how everything unfolded.