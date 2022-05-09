Raiders Rumors: What LV Likes About RB Zamir White as Potential Josh Jacobs Successor

Set Number: X163902 TK1

The Las Vegas Raiders selected Georgia running back Zamir White with the No. 122 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft despite sporting a deep depth chart at the position.

However, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Monday that the Raiders may have been taking a long-term view at running back when adding White to the team:

"Fourth-round running back Zamir White was an interesting selection (No. 122), given the Raiders' depth at the position with Josh Jacobs, Kenyan Drake, Brandon Bolden and Ameer Abdullah. But with Jacobs and Drake entering the final year of their contracts, the Raiders see a potential long-term solution in White. Here's what I'm told they like about his game: 'Speed, power, leadership, battling through adversity, comes from a winning program.'"

Of note, the Raiders declined starting running back Josh Jacobs' fifth-year option, so the ex-Alabama star will be a free agent next offseason.

The only Raiders running backs currently under contract for 2023 are Brandon Bolden, a multi-talented 10-year veteran who had 631 scrimmage yards on 85 touches last year, and Sincere McCormick, an undrafted free agent out of UTSA the team signed on May 4.

Therefore, Las Vegas needs some long-term solutions, and White could be one of them.

The ex-Georgia star had 304 carries for 1,635 yards and 22 rushing touchdowns in his final two seasons. He and James Cook, who is now a Buffalo Bill, co-piloted the Georgia backfield in 2021 en route to a national title.

White only caught 17 passes over his three seasons in Georgia, so he doesn't appear to be much of a pass-catching threat at the next level. Still, he was a highly efficient runner who had 5.3 yards per carry during his time in Athens.

The B/R NFL Scouting Department gave White a fourth-round grade and ranked him ninth at his position.

"Zamir White has a good build and strong running style that gives him upside on first and second down and as a situational short-yardage bruiser," the department wrote.

White could potentially contribute in Vegas as a short-yardage runner when needed given his penchant to get tough yards.

For now, Jacobs and Drake lead the Raider backfield, with White awaiting his turn.