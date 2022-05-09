Eagles Rumors: 'Scouts Scoff at' Concerns About Nakobe Dean After 2022 NFL Draft

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean surprisingly fell to the third round of the 2022 NFL draft, in large part because of injury concerns, before the Philadelphia Eagles selected him.

Other potential causes for his drop may have been his smaller stature (5'11" and 229 pounds) and his questionable speed (he didn't run for teams at the NFL Scouting Combine or his pro day), per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, "leading some to wonder if this is a case of a great college player not translating to the pros."

But Fowler added that "other scouts scoff at that, insisting his instincts will make him a Day 1 starter for Philly."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.