Cowboys Rumors: Jason Pierre-Paul Drew 'Some Interest' from DAL Before 2022 NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly expressed interest in signing free-agent defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul before the 2022 NFL draft.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported the Cowboys' interest may have changed after they landed Ole Miss defensive end Sam Williams in the second round.

Pierre-Paul, 33, spent the last four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He's coming off perhaps the worst season of his NFL career, compiling 31 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 12 games. The sack total was Pierre-Paul's lowest since the 2015 season, and Pro Football Focus gave him an overall grade of 49.1, which is in the range of a replacement-level player.

A nagging shoulder injury hampered Pierre-Paul throughout the season, and he underwent surgery in February.

"Ain't s--t," Pierre-Paul wrote on Instagram. "Watch me kill s--t when I get back!! I'm saying it now, I told you so!!"

Any team interested in Pierre-Paul will likely want him back at 100 percent before signing him to a new deal. Given his age and uninspiring play last season, Pierre-Paul might have to take a one-year deal to prove he can still be effective rather than land a long-term contract.

The Bucs paid him $25 million over the last two seasons.

Pierre-Paul has made three Pro Bowls and recorded 91.5 career sacks over his 12-year NFL career.