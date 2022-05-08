Patrick Mahomes, Paolo Banchero Laugh Off Interview Mixup at 2022 Miami F1 Grand Prix

Lance King/Getty Images

Paolo Banchero may have led the Duke Blue Devils' men's basketball team to the Final Four and could be the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA draft, but he clearly has some work to do if he plans on becoming instantly recognizable on a world stage.

Sky Sports broadcaster Martin Brundle was walking around the grid prior to Sunday's Miami Grand Prix interviewing celebrities and athletes he ran into ahead of the race.

He thought he landed Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes for what surely would have been a coveted interview. Turns out, it was Banchero.

No worries, though, as the Duke star was just "vibing" anyway:

Mahomes was also amused:

F1 racing is becoming more popular in the United States in large part because of the Netflix show Formula 1: Drive to Survive, which means more athletes from other sports will surely jump at the opportunity to see a race in person. That is especially true with the start of the race in Miami and the future ones in Las Vegas.

But, as we saw Sunday, it might take some members of the F1 world additional time to learn who the American sports stars are as well.