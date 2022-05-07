LeBron James, Patrick Mahomes and More Stars Attend Party Ahead of F1 Miami Race

John Parra/Getty Images for Carbone Beach

The inaugural Miami Grand Prix looks like it will be a star-studded affair.

LeBron James, Patrick Mahomes, Derek Jeter and several other luminaries were in attendance for a party called Carbone Beach that was thrown in honor of the first Formula One Grand Prix in Miami.

TMZ Sports reported the details of the star-studded bash, which saw Wyclef Jean perform "Hips Don't Lie" and also featured appearances from Dwyane Wade, Serena and Venus Williams and David Beckham, among others.

Formula One is set to make its Miami debut Sunday after four years of planning.

TMZ reported there is set to be another major party in Miami on Saturday in celebration of the event, with rapper Travis Scott performing.

The start of the race is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Red Bull's Max Verstappen set to continue their battle at the top of the overall standings.