    LeBron James, Patrick Mahomes and More Stars Attend Party Ahead of F1 Miami Race

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVMay 7, 2022

    John Parra/Getty Images for Carbone Beach

    The inaugural Miami Grand Prix looks like it will be a star-studded affair.

    LeBron James, Patrick Mahomes, Derek Jeter and several other luminaries were in attendance for a party called Carbone Beach that was thrown in honor of the first Formula One Grand Prix in Miami.

    TMZ Sports reported the details of the star-studded bash, which saw Wyclef Jean perform "Hips Don't Lie" and also featured appearances from Dwyane Wade, Serena and Venus Williams and David Beckham, among others.

    TMZ Sports @TMZ_Sports

    There was a massive party in South Beach Friday night ... and just about every celeb in the 305 was there. <a href="https://t.co/vDtzXxwKdy">https://t.co/vDtzXxwKdy</a>

    Formula One is set to make its Miami debut Sunday after four years of planning.

    TMZ reported there is set to be another major party in Miami on Saturday in celebration of the event, with rapper Travis Scott performing. 

    The start of the race is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Red Bull's Max Verstappen set to continue their battle at the top of the overall standings.

