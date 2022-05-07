Report: Snoop Dogg's Son Cordell Broadus' Car Recovered by Police After Being Stolen

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Cordell Broadus, the son of rapper Snoop Dogg who briefly played college football at UCLA, had his car stolen Wednesday in Los Angeles.

TMZ Sports reported a carjacker stole Broadus' 2022 BMW X6 after the keys were left in the car. Police were able to later locate the vehicle using a tracking company and arrested the unnamed culprit.

Broadus was a 4-star receiver coming out of high school in 2015 and committed to UCLA but never played a down for the Bruins. He quit the team in both 2015 and 2016 before moving on from football altogether.

Since leaving football, Broadus has dabbled in the fashion industry, has a production company and was named the creative director of the gaming app Doge Dash last year.