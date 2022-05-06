Von Miller Suggests He 'Almost' Signed with Cowboys in IG Photo with Micah Parsons

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Veteran linebacker Von Miller signed with the Buffalo Bills this offseason, but it appears that there was potential for him to land with another contender.

Miller posted a photo on his Instagram alongside Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons suggesting that he nearly signed with the team before deciding on Buffalo.

After winning his second championship by helping the Los Angeles Rams defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, Miller signed a massive six-year, $120 million contract with the Bills. Buffalo is expected to be on the shortlist of title contenders in the AFC during the 2022 season.

When he signed with the Bills, Miller said that he considered re-signing with Los Angeles. He also considered the possibility of returning to the Denver Broncos, with whom he spent the first 10-plus years of his career. He decided on Buffalo because he felt energized to be with a franchise that is set up to compete for championships for years to come.

"It had to be something special. It had to be the Buffalo Bills to really get me over the hump," Miller said in March. "And right when I signed on the contract, I felt good. The smile came back. The happiness came back. Von came back."

Miller will be heading into his age-39 season at the end of his contract, so there's a chance that he'll end his legendary career in Buffalo. The eight-time Pro Bowler is considered to be one of the best defensive players of his generation.

While the Cowboys didn't land Miller, they managed to boost their pass rush by signing defensive end Dante Fowler Jr.