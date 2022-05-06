Raiders Announce Team President Dan Ventrelle Is No Longer with Organization

Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dan Ventrelle is out as president of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Raiders owner Mark Davis issued a brief statement on Friday announcing Ventrelle is no longer with the organization.

No reason was given for Ventrelle's departure, nor has there been any indication about what led to the move.

Ventrelle is the second significant member of the Raiders' front office who has left the team this week. Jeremy Aguero, who was hired as chief operations and analytics officer in October, resigned on Thursday after just seven months on the job.

Ventrelle was named Raiders president in July 2021. He originally joined the organization in 2003 and previously held the title of executive vice president and general counsel prior to his promotion last year.

Per VisitLasVegas.com, Ventrelle played an integral role in negotiating "all aspects" of the Raiders' move from Oakland to Las Vegas, including the establishment of the Las Vegas Stadium Authority that helped oversee the development of Allegiant Stadium.

Ventrelle took over as interim president for the Raiders after Marc Badain resigned from the position last July. Badain had been with the franchise for 30 years. General manager Mike Mayock was fired by Las Vegas in January after three seasons.

During Ventrelle's tenure with the organization, the Raiders made the playoffs twice in 2016 and 2021. They made the postseason as a wild-card team last season, but lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in the first round.