Bulls Rumors: Andre Drummond Agrees to 2-Year, $6.6M Contract After Nets Stint

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Veteran center Andre Drummond is finalizing a contract with the Chicago Bulls, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Drummond's deal is worth $6.6 million over two years.

Drummond, 28, started the 2021-22 season with the Philadelphia 76ers as Joel Embiid's backup and played well, averaging 6.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 18.4 minutes per game across 49 contests, helping to anchor an otherwise weak Philly bench.

He was dealt to the Nets ahead of the trade deadline in the deal that sent James Harden to Philadelphia and took on a starting role in Brooklyn, averaging 11.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 24 games.

It was a strong showing from Drummond, though like the rest of the Nets he struggled in the postseason as Brooklyn was swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round.

Nonetheless, the two-time All-Star seemed to resurrect his career after trending downward in previous seasons. That always made him a strong option for teams in need of center help this offseason.

While Drummond has been a bit overrated as a rim protector throughout his career, he still brings excellent rebounding, surprising playmaking and the ability to get a bucket in the post to Chicago.

He's no longer the type of player who can be the focal point of a team's scheme, but he adjusted to a complementary role well last season. Chicago will be hoping he remains on that trajectory.