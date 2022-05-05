Report: Atlanta to Host 2025 CFP National Championship Game; Miami Gets 2026 Game

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The College Football Playoff is moving its national championship game in 2025 from Las Vegas to Atlanta, according to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network.

In addition, Miami will host the title game in 2026.

Las Vegas was initially set to host the national title game in 2025, but the city and the College Football Playoff were unable to reach an agreement because of a scheduling conflict with an event also held in January, McMurphy added.

The Consumer Electronics Show is slated to be held the same week as the national title game. More than 200,000 people attend the event, and there would have been limited hotel space for college football teams and their fans.

"There was a request to move CES a week, which wasn’t happening, and Las Vegas asked the CFP to move the title game back a week later," a source told McMurphy. "But there was no dice there either."



Atlanta and Miami will now be the only two cities to have hosted two CFP national title games. Atlanta hosted the title game in 2018, when Alabama defeated Georgia, and Miami hosted the game in 2021, when the Crimson Tide defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Miami is being rewarded with a second title game "because of the financial hardships it incurred during the 2020 COVID-19 season," McMurphy writes. The 2021 title game at Hard Rock Stadium was limited to 20 percent capacity amid the pandemic.

Before Atlanta and Miami host the title game, Los Angeles has the honor of doing so in 2023 and Houston in 2024. Las Vegas is the front-runner to host the event in 2027, according to McMurphy.

After falling to Georgia in last season's title game, Alabama is the current favorite to win the title in 2023 at +200 (bet $100 to win $200), according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Considering Bryce Young had a tremendous season in his first year as a starter in 2021, it's no surprise Nick Saban's squad is being viewed as the favorite.

Georgia has the second-best odds to win the title at +300 after seeing a whopping 15 players selected in the 2022 NFL draft, including a number of defensive standouts on the Bulldogs' top-ranked defense.

Ohio State has the next best odds at +500, followed by Clemson at +1200.

