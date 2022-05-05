Former WWE Star Brian Kendrick Apologizes for 'Cold-Hearted' Offensive Comments

Photo credit: WWE.com

Pro wrestling veteran Brian Kendrick apologized once again this week for offensive remarks he made in the past regarding the Holocaust and other tragedies.

Appearing Wednesday on the Duke Loves Rasslin podcast (h/t TMZ Sports), Kendrick said:

"When it gets thrown back in your face, one—it's embarrassing, but two—you start to reflect, you're forced to reflect on it. I'm sorry. I'm sorry for being so cold-hearted and trying to profit off of tragedy, I suppose is what it was. I was trying to gain off of others' tragedies by making conspiracy to create a buzz for myself to gain some sort of bookings.

"It was a terrible idea and even if it hadn't affected anybody, it's still just horribly embarrassing. I am sorry for anybody—to people I hurt, for making light of stuff that happened to them or their family. I hope you accept that."

Per TMZ, Kendrick said at some point between 2009 and 2011 that the Holocaust was "overblown" as a means to "justify the creation of Israel."

TMZ Sports previously reported the Kendrick also suggested an Illuminati group was behind the Sept. 11, 2001, attack on the World Trade Center in New York City and called the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting "bulls--t," at around the same time he made the Holocaust comments.

When those remarks resurfaced in February, it came right after Kendrick received his release from WWE and was about to make his AEW debut.

Kendrick had been announced for a match against Jon Moxley on Dynamite, but AEW president Tony Khan canceled the match after becoming aware of the comments:

The 42-year-old Kendrick then apologized on Twitter:

During his interview this week, Kendrick divulged that he is working with The Survivor Mitzvah Project, which is a charity that supports Holocaust survivors.

Kendrick is best known for his three separate stints in WWE from 2003 to 2004, 2005 to 2008 and 2016 to 2022.

His greatest success came as part of a tag team with Paul London, as they held the WWE World Tag Team Championships together for nearly a year straight in 2006 and 2007.

Kendrick also held the Cruiserweight Championship in 2016 after returning to WWE as part of the Cruiserweight Classic tournament.

He competed in TNA, Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro-Wrestling and many other promotions over the course of his 20-plus-year career as well.

Kendrick has not wrestled a match since the resurfacing of his comments and the cancelation of his bout with Moxley.