Nets Rumors: Ben Simmons Expected to Be Ready for Camp amid Rehab From Back Surgery

Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets guard/forward Ben Simmons is reportedly expected to be ready for training camp.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Simmons has been cleared for three-on-three work and is expected to receive full clearance ahead of training camp next month.

The Nets announced on May 3 that Simmons would be undergoing a microdiscectomy procedure to address a herniated disc in his back:

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the surgery was scheduled for the next day and Simmons will undergo rehab for three-four months.

The Philadelphia 76ers traded the 25-year-old to the Nets on Feb. 10 in a deal that also sent Seth Curry and Andre Drummond to Brooklyn for James Harden.

Simmons did not play for the Nets due to the back injury. Word emerged during the playoffs that he would play Game 4 of the Nets' playoff series against the Boston Celtics barring a setback, per Wojnarowski.

However, the Nets ruled the Australian out for Game 4, and Brooklyn eventually lost to Boston in a four-game sweep.

Simmons played four seasons with the 76ers, making three All-Star Games and earning All-NBA Defensive team honors twice. He averaged 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game.