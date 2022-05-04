Yankees' Aaron Judge Meets 9-Year-Old Fan from Viral Video After HR vs. Blue Jays

Gavin Napier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New York Yankees fan Derek Rodriguez, who is just 9 years old, had his wish come true Tuesday when a Toronto Blue Jays fan, Mike Lanzillotta, gifted him with the Aaron Judge home run ball he caught in the top of the sixth inning.

What he didn't know was that he would next be able to meet his favorite player ahead of Wednesday's Yankees-Blue Jays game at Rogers Centre.

It's no surprise Judge met Rodriguez ahead of Wednesday's game. After Tuesday's 9-1 victory, he told reporters that he was going to check out the video of the moment between the two fans.

"That's what's special about this game," Judge told reporters. "It doesn't matter what jersey you wear. Everybody's a fan; everybody appreciates this game. That's pretty cool. I've got to check out that video; that's special."

The Yankees enter Wednesday's game first in the American League East with an 18-6 record. Another win over the Blue Jays would be the cherry on top of an amazing few days for Rodriguez.