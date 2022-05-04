Yankees' Aaron Judge Meets 9-Year-Old Fan from Viral Video After HR vs. Blue Jays

Yankees' Aaron Judge Meets 9-Year-Old Fan from Viral Video After HR vs. Blue JaysMay 5, 2022
New York Yankees fan Derek Rodriguez, who is just 9 years old, had his wish come true Tuesday when a Toronto Blue Jays fan, Mike Lanzillotta, gifted him with the Aaron Judge home run ball he caught in the top of the sixth inning.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
A memory that will last a life time 🙌 <a href="https://twitter.com/BRWalkoff?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BRWalkoff</a> <br><br>This Blue Jays fan just gave this young Yankees fan a souvenir he will never forget 💙🤍<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/MLB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLB</a>) <a href="https://t.co/019bXD8iLY">pic.twitter.com/019bXD8iLY</a>
What he didn't know was that he would next be able to meet his favorite player ahead of Wednesday's Yankees-Blue Jays game at Rogers Centre.
MLB @MLB
Last night, 9-year-old Derek Rodriguez was given <a href="https://twitter.com/TheJudge44?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheJudge44</a>'s home run ball by Mike Lanzillotta<br><br>Today, they both got to meet Aaron before the game. ❤️<br><br>We are crying too. 🥺 <a href="https://t.co/fmGwEv9Xgv">pic.twitter.com/fmGwEv9Xgv</a>
Hazel Mae @thehazelmae
9 year old Derek Rodriguez is about to meet <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Yankees?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Yankees</a> Aaron Judge.<br>He called <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BlueJays?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BlueJays</a> fan Mike Lanzillota his new “best friend” after he gave him Judge’s HR ball. <a href="https://t.co/iEtQXEbL14">pic.twitter.com/iEtQXEbL14</a>
It's no surprise Judge met Rodriguez ahead of Wednesday's game. After Tuesday's 9-1 victory, he told reporters that he was going to check out the video of the moment between the two fans.
"That's what's special about this game," Judge told reporters. "It doesn't matter what jersey you wear. Everybody's a fan; everybody appreciates this game. That's pretty cool. I've got to check out that video; that's special."
The Yankees enter Wednesday's game first in the American League East with an 18-6 record. Another win over the Blue Jays would be the cherry on top of an amazing few days for Rodriguez.