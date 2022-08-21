Shohei Ohtani Exits Angels vs. Tigers Because of Stomach Virus

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Angels announced star Shohei Ohtani left Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers with a stomach virus.

He pitched the first four innings, allowing three earned runs. He was also the designated hitter, and Kurt Suzuki replaced him in the No. 3 spot in the lineup.

Ohtani fully delivered on his promise as a two-way player in 2021. He hit 46 home runs and slugged .592 while going 9-2 and posting a 3.18 ERA and a 3.52 FIP in 23 starts.

Even though the Angels lost 85 games and missed the playoffs for the seventh straight season, Ohtani was honored as the American League MVP.

The 28-year-old's MVP defense hit a snag early into the 2022 campaign as he suffered a minor groin injury that forced him to exit a 6-5 win over the Chicago White Sox on May 1.

Angels trainer Mike Frostad downplayed the severity of the situation, though:

Playoff expansion opened the door a bit wider for Los Angeles to snap its postseason drought. Following a sustained slide that resulted in the ouster of manager Joe Maddon, the team has only fallen further out of contention.

Angels fans know all too well the limits of one star player toward his team's overall success. Mike Trout is the greatest talent of his generation yet has one playoff appearance to this point in his career.

The playoffs will not happen this year either, but Ohtani's absence will only make winning games more difficult as the team plays out the string.