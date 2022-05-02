Packers Rumors: Green Bay 'Liked' WR Chris Olave Heading into 2022 NFL Draft

Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers waited until the second round of the 2022 NFL draft to address their need at receiver, but they reportedly "liked" Chris Olave heading into Round 1, according to Peter King of NBC Sports.

The New Orleans Saints traded up to the No. 11 pick to take Olave, while the Detroit Lions took fellow receiver Jameson Williams with the 12th pick after moving up from No. 32.

Green Bay, instead, stayed put in the first round with pick Nos. 22 and 28, taking linebacker Quay Walker and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt. The Packers eventually moved up on Day 2 to select Christian Watson with the 34th overall pick.

King argued the team would have been better off packaging both first-round picks to move up to select Olave in Round 1.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.