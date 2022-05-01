NFL Draft 2023 Odds: C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young, Will Anderson Favorites for No. 1 Pick

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The 2022 NFL draft might have only concluded Saturday, but oddsmakers are already looking ahead to next year.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is the betting favorite (+200; bet $100 to win $200) at DraftKings Sportsbook to be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Stroud is followed by a pair of Alabama stars: quarterback Bryce Young (+225) and edge-rusher Will Anderson Jr. (+330).

Stroud threw for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns in his first season as the Buckeyes' starting quarterback. Young likewise lived up to the hype after replacing 2020 first-round pick Mac Jones. He threw for 4,872 yards and 47 touchdowns.

Anderson, meanwhile, had one of the most dominant seasons in recent memory for a defensive player.

If the 2023 draft were right now, one of those three would likely be taken first overall.

This year offered a barren landscape at quarterback. Kenny Pickett was the only QB selected in the first two rounds. Malik Willis, who some thought could go second overall to the Detroit Lions, was a third-rounder.

The 2023 draft might be much more fertile ground for teams looking to target a signal-caller. In addition to Stroud and Young, Boston College's Phil Jurkovec (+1500), Miami's Tyler Van Dyke (+1800) and South Carolina's Spencer Rattler (+2000) are all fringe No. 1 pick contenders.

Rattler will be one of the most interesting players to watch from the 2023 class.

When the 2021 NFL season was getting ready to kick off, the then-Oklahoma star was the projected No. 1 pick in Bleacher Report's mock draft. As the year unfolded, Rattler's stock dropped precipitously.

Now in fresh scenery, the Gamecocks star might be able to climb to the top of draft boards again with a big 2022 season.

