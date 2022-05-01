Youth Softball Umpire Says She Was Punched in the Eye by a Player's Parent After Game

KAZUHIRO FUJIHARA/AFP via Getty Images

Mississippi youth softball umpire Kristi Moore says a player's parent punched her in the face after a game between kids 12 and under April 9 because she didn't agree with how it was being called, according to TMZ Sports.

Moore told TMZ Sports that the parent was yelling inappropriate words at her throughout the game and told her she would confront her after the game. The parent approached Moore after the final out and allegedly punched her in the face, causing a black eye, cuts and scratches.

Moore sought medical attention the next day for severe bruising, and the parent was arrested for assault. According to TMZ Sports, the parent has also been banned from the league the incident occurred in.

As for Moore, she told TMZ Sports that she is taking some time off from calling games before returning to the diamond.