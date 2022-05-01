ESPN's Todd McShay: Jets, Lions 'Stood Out'; Reveals Best Picks from 2022 NFL Draft

Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions and New York Jets "stood out" among the 2022 NFL draft classes, according to ESPN's Todd McShay.

The draft expert released his roundup of favorite picks following the conclusion of the festivities in Las Vegas, giving the Jets plaudits for trading back into the first round to grab defensive end Jermaine Johnson II and the Lions for their bold move up to No. 12 to select wideout Jameson Williams.

The Jets traded picks Nos. 35, 69 and 163 to the Tennessee Titans for Nos. 26 and 101, grabbing Johnson after he surprisingly fell down the draft board. The Florida State product was considered one of the most complete pass-rushers in this class after taking home the 2021 ACC Defensive Player of the Year Award.

"It feels amazing, man. The journey was so long and hard, but it was so rewarding at the same time," Johnson said after being drafted. "And to be able to be selected in the first round, and by the Jets, I'm so excited. When I visited with the Jets, it was a family feel. We clicked instantly. They said they'd come and get me and that's what they did."

The Lions' move was even bolder, using picks Nos. 32, 34 and 66 to nab picks Nos. 12 and 46, taking Wiliams in the process. Williams likely would have been the first receiver off the board if he weren't dealing with an ACL tear that makes it unlikely he's 100 percent healthy for Week 1.

The Alabama product racked up 79 receptions for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns last season, becoming one of college football's most feared deep threats. He'll join a Lions offense that already boasts promising underneath threat Amon-Ra St. Brown, a solid tight end in T.J. Hockenson and an explosive young running back in D'Andre Swift.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

While quarterback is still a long-term question mark, Detroit has the makings of a solid young offense moving forward.