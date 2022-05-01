Terence Crawford Says 'There's Nothing Standing in the Way' of Errol Spence Fight

Steve Marcus/Getty Images

The much-talked-about potential super fight between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. could become a reality soon.

Speaking to ESPN's Mike Coppinger, Crawford said he would be "surprised" if the bout doesn't happen at some point in 2022.

"I'm free to do whatever I want," Crawford added. "There's nothing standing in the way from us fighting. There's no promotion company that's blocking it, there's no wrong side of the street, there's no nothing. Let's see who the best welterweight in the world is."

