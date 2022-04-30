Texas Has 0 Players Selected in 2022 NFL Draft; 4th Time Since 2014 Having 1 or Fewer

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Coming off a disappointing 5-7 season in 2021, the University of Texas generated no interest from teams during the 2022 NFL draft.

Per The Athletic's Stewart Mandel, this marks the fourth time since 2014 the Longhorns have had one or fewer players drafted:

By comparison, the University of Georgia set a record this year for most drafted players from a single school:

There were a total of 12 Texas players eligible to be drafted, though none of them were expected to drum up significant interest from the NFL.

Cornerback Josh Thompson was the only Longhorn ranked on B/R NFL Scouting Department's Top 300 big board. He came in at No. 258 overall.

The Longhorns had been doing a good job in recent years of sending prospects to the NFL. There were a total of nine Texas players drafted in the previous two years combined, including five in 2021. It was their most draftees in a single year since 2015.

The last time no Texas players were drafted was 2014.

During the common-draft era (since 1967), Texas has had 219 players selected by NFL teams. Defensive tackle Malcom Brown is the program's most recent first-round pick. He went No. 32 overall to the New England Patriots in 2015.

The Longhorns are coming off a 5-7 record in Steve Sarkisian's first season as head coach. The offense did fare well, averaging 35.2 points per game. But the defense ranked 99th in the nation with 31.1 points allowed per game.

Sarkisian looks to have the program trending in the right direction with a top-five incoming recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings. Texas has been ranked in the Top 10 of the final Associated Press poll just once since 2010.