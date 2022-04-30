Georgia Sets NFL Draft Record with 15 Players Selected in 2022

Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Georgia Bulldogs set the NFL draft record with 15 players being selected in this year's draft before Round 7 even began Saturday.

The Los Angeles Rams selected cornerback Derion Kendrick with the 212th pick and the Atlanta Falcons selected tight end John FitzPatrick with pick No. 213 to accomplish the feat.

It marks the most selections ever from a single school, passing LSU, which had 14 players selected in 2020, and Ohio State, which had 14 players selected in 2004.

Georgia also set a record with five defenders selected Thursday. It is the most defensive players selected in the first round from one school since 1967.

The run on Georgia players began when the Jacksonville Jaguars were on the clock with the first overall pick. Jacksonville selected defensive end Travon Walker.

Defensive tackle Jordan Davis was the next Bulldogs defender off the board when the Philadelphia Eagles selected him 13th overall. The Green Bay Packers then picked inside linebacker Quay Walker 22nd overall and also defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt 28th overall.

The Minnesota Vikings capped off the first round by selecting safety Lewis Cine 32nd overall.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Here's a list of the other Georgia selections and where they landed:

George Pickens (WR): 52nd overall, Pittsburgh Steelers

James Cook (RB): 63rd overall, Buffalo Bills

Nakobe Dean (ILB): 83rd overall, Philadelphia Eagles

Channing Tindall (ILB): 102nd overall, Miami Dolphins

Zamir White (RB): 122nd overall, Las Vegas Raiders

Jake Camarda (P): 133rd overall, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Justin Shaffer (OG): 190th overall, Atlanta Falcons

Jamaree Salyer (OG): 195th overall, Los Angeles Chargers

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said before the draft in February that he didn't think he would have 15 of his players selected this year, telling reporters it was "unrealistic."