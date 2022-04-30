Baker Mayfield Trade Situation 'Fluid'; Browns GM 'Fine' Holding QB Through Draft

Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

We're through two days of the 2022 NFL draft, and Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has yet to be traded. However, it appears a deal for the 2018 first overall pick isn't necessarily out of the question heading into Day 3.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry told reporters Friday that the Mayfield situation is "fluid." He added that he would be "fine" if the veteran is still on the roster once the draft is over.

"We'll deal with that situation as it progresses," Berry told reporters.

