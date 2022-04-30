Isaiah Spiller, Justyn Ross' Top Landing Spots in 2022 NFL Draft

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Day 2 of the 2022 NFL draft has come to a close, and two players are surprisingly still on the board in Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller and Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross.

The only running backs that came off the board on Friday were Breece Hall, who was selected by the New York Jets, Kenneth Walker III, who was picked by Seattle Seahawks, James Cook, who was selected by the Buffalo Bills, Tyrion Davis-Price, who was selected by the San Francisco 49ers, and Brian Robinson Jr., who was selected by the Washington Commanders.

That said, the Houston Texans, Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals could be potential landing spots for Spiller on Day 3.

Houston enters the 2022 campaign with Marlon Mack and Rex Burkhead as its top running backs. While Mack is talented, just two years removed from a 1,000-plus yard rushing season, Spiller would help elevate the group.

Spiller recorded back-to-back seasons of more than 1,000 rushing yards at Texas A&M and finished the 2021 season with 179 carries for 1,011 yards and six touchdowns. He can also be a receiving threat, having caught 25 passes for 189 yards and one score last season.

The Falcons, meanwhile, used picks on quarterback Desmond Ridder and wide receiver Drake London over the last two days, but they still need a running back. Atlanta is set to enter the 2022 season with Cordarrelle Patterson, Mike Davis and Damien Williams as its top running backs. That's not going to cut it.

The same can be said for the Cardinals. While Arizona does have James Conner locked up, it needs depth behind him after losing Chase Edmonds to the Miami Dolphins in free agency.

Wide receivers have been the name of the game in this year's draft, with 11 more receivers coming off the board on Day 2. That said, the Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns could be looking to add a receiver come Day 3.

Ross wasn't viewed as one of the elite receivers available, but he's still worth a pick and has tremendous upside. Although he caught just 46 passes for 514 yards and three touchdowns in 2021, he had 1,000 yards and nine scores as a freshman in 2018.

The Ravens are in need of a receiver after trading Marquise "Hollywood" Brown to the Arizona Cardinals during the first round of the draft on Thursday. They have Rashod Bateman, Tylan Wallace, James Proche II and Devin Duvernay as their top targets in 2022, but that's not ideal moving forward.

Green Bay, meanwhile, selected North Dakota State's Christian Watson on Day 2, but another receiver would be welcomed by the Packers following the departure of Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Sammy Watkins and Amari Rodgers currently project to be the Packers' top receivers in 2022. Adding Ross wouldn't change that, though it would give the team some more depth.

The Browns are in a similar situation. After losing Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. over the last year, the franchise could use another pass catcher. That said, Cleveland did add Amari Cooper this offseason, but adding Ross would drive competition behind him.

Aside from Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Rashard Higgins, Anthony Schwartz and Jakeem Grant are Cleveland's top receivers. And while the Browns did draft Purdue's David Bell on Friday, it wouldn't be surprising to see them pick up another receiver on Day 3.